Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under:2018, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, A.s.s., After The Show Show, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Davey, Davey the Showkilla, Kayla, Kayla Jo, KLUC, Las Vegas, Lasso, Spence, The After The Show Show, The Chet Buchanan Show

Have you ever wondered what the team does after the show? Well, this is the After the Show Show! You know, for the Super-P1’s who can’t get enough of The Chet Buchanan Show! And honestly, who couldn’t use a little more of Chet, Spence & Kayla in their lives?

This episode Spence explains how he’s getting a cat for the first time! But not for the right reasons… Kayla does not think Tom Hardy should play Venom in the upcoming movie, and Chet wants to be taller! Listen, Below! 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live