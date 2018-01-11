Have you ever wondered what the team does after the show? Well, this is the After the Show Show! You know, for the Super-P1’s who can’t get enough of The Chet Buchanan Show! And honestly, who couldn’t use a little more of Chet, Spence & Kayla in their lives?

This episode Spence explains how he’s getting a cat for the first time! But not for the right reasons… Kayla does not think Tom Hardy should play Venom in the upcoming movie, and Chet wants to be taller! Listen, Below!