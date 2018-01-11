Spence started 2018 right! With a perfect 5 for 5 score in the first Spence’s Challenge of the year! Think you could take on Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game where you can win the $98 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot with a tie, but don’t forget about the $1000 bonus if you can beat Spence… If you don’t, another $25 get’s added every day! You never know, 2018 might be the year you win!
So study up and we’ll see you Friday morning! Here are Thursday’s questions for you to reference:
- What NFL Hall of Famer issued a warning to the raiders players about new Coach John Gruden? A: JERRY RICE
- What celebrity chefs soon to be opening restaurant reportedly already has 12,000 reservations? A: GORDON RAMSEY (HELL’S KITCHEN)
- What former jersey shore stars spouse blasted off on social media in response to rumors of their troubled marriage? A: SNOOKI
- What Las Vegas headliner revealed they got legally married in private, with the party to come soon? A: RICKY MARTIN
- What NFL team fired two coaches yesterday, with possibly more to come? A: SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
