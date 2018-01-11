Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Davey The ShowKiller
Coca-Cola wanted to raise their prices from 5 cents a bottle in 1953, so they asked the Treasury Department to start making a 7.5-cent coin. They declined, and Coke eventually raised the price to 10 cents.

Alligators hibernate in water by keeping their noses above the surface, so if it freezes over they can still breathe.

Technically, the president isn’t supposed to salute military officers, because even though he’s the commander-in-chief, he’s a civilian. The first president who started saluting was Ronald Reagan.

Apples can be stored for up to a YEAR before they’re sold.

Despite the myths, your hair and fingernails don’t keep growing after you die.

