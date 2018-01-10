Did your favorite NFL team make the playoffs? Well, if not, you might wanna root for the Minnesota Vikings, who have never won a Superbowl… There’s a women named Millie who is a lifelong Vikings fan that’s is turning 100 this year! She feels like she’s done everything but one thing he hasn’t done is attend an NFL playoff game. When the Vikings got word about their oldest fan, they sent her a little surprise… Two tickets for this weekends playoff game! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am