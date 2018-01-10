Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under:#1 Hit Music Station, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Davey, Davey the Showkilla, Kayla, Las Vegas, Lasso, Spence, The Chet Buchanan Show

P1 Monica called the show last week asking for some relationship advice for the recent crush she’s grown for her step-brother! She was recently ran into her step-brother at Downtown Summerlin after she hadn’t seen him for over 2 years… The last time she saw her step-brother, he was “nerdy” and had “noodle arms,” but now he’s a stud!

Monica has actually gone on a date with him since speaking with Chet, Spence & Kayla and today she called the show to explain how it went! She said he’s matured a lot over the last couple of years and he’s really handsome! Not only that, but the date ended with a kiss! While explaining, Monica cpould barley contain her excitement! That was until Monica’s called… and yes, it was as bad as it sounds! 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live