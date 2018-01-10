Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under:#1 Hit Music Station, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Davey, Davey the Showkilla, Kayla, Las Vegas, Lasso, Spence, The Chet Buchanan Show

Here are some random facts…

  1. The song with the longest title ever on the Billboard Hot 100 chart was a disco medley from 1981 by the group Stars on 45. Its title was 218 characters long:

      “Medley:  Intro ‘Venus’ / Sugar Sugar / No Reply / I’ll Be Back / Drive My Car / Do You Want to Know a Secret / We Can Work It Out / I Should Have Known Better / Nowhere Man / You’re Going to Lose That Girl / Stars on 45”.

     2. “Miracle on 34th Street” was released in June of 1947, even though it was a Christmas movie, because the head of the studio believed more people saw movies during the summer.

  1. The most popular baby name in Israel is . . . Mohammed.
  2. The ancient Egyptians had proctologists. The ancient Egyptian word for a proctologist translates to “shepherd of the anus.”

5.  Vin Diesel is a huge fan of Dungeons & Dragons.  He’s been playing for more than 20 years, and wrote the forward to a book called

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live