Here are some random facts…

The song with the longest title ever on the Billboard Hot 100 chart was a disco medley from 1981 by the group Stars on 45. Its title was 218 characters long:

“Medley: Intro ‘Venus’ / Sugar Sugar / No Reply / I’ll Be Back / Drive My Car / Do You Want to Know a Secret / We Can Work It Out / I Should Have Known Better / Nowhere Man / You’re Going to Lose That Girl / Stars on 45”.

2. “Miracle on 34th Street” was released in June of 1947, even though it was a Christmas movie, because the head of the studio believed more people saw movies during the summer.

The most popular baby name in Israel is . . . Mohammed. The ancient Egyptians had proctologists. The ancient Egyptian word for a proctologist translates to “shepherd of the anus.”

5. Vin Diesel is a huge fan of Dungeons & Dragons. He’s been playing for more than 20 years, and wrote the forward to a book called