P1 Samantha attended the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday and found herself among the biggest stars in Hollywood. Samantha snapped selfies with the likes of James Franco, Amy Poehler, Justin Timberlake, host Seth Meyers and even the “Big O”, Oprah Winfrey. See all of her photos below.
 

#goldenglobeawards2018 #oprah4president

