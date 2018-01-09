Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Davey The ShowKiller
The Chet Buchanan Show, The Good Feeling Story of the Day
It’s the start of a new year and most are motivated to hit the gym!  A new study is out that a certain amount of exercise can reverse damage to aging hearts and help prevent risk of future heart failure.  People into late middle age can reverse or reduce the risk of heart failure.  It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

