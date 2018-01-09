Photo: Courtesy 300 Entertainemnt

By Hayden Wright

Migos’ breakout 2017 came on the heels of their second studio album Culture, which featured hits like “Bad and Boujee” and “T-Shirt.”

For months, the rap group has teased a sequel titled Culture II, and Quavo provided a new update on Twitter last night. The somewhat cryptic message pointed out that the original Culture‘s “birthday” is on the horizon (The album dropped January 27, 2017) and that he’s been in the studio mixing its successor.

In his Twitter announcement, Quavo explained that he was preoccupied with college football; Last night the University of Georgia lost the championship to the University of Alabama, and we hope that doesn’t kill Migos’ buzz.

“C N T S L E E P U G A / Beat BAMA / And I’m Me Nd Durel,” he wrote. “Mixing Culture II / Anniversary Coming Up / C U L T U R E B D A Y.”

Few details are known about Culture II but it very well may be in the final production stages.

See Quavo’s tweet here: