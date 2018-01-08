Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Shocked and embarrassed.

That was the Weeknd’s reaction to a controversial new H&M ad depicting a black child wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the slogan, “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle.”

“Woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo,” the pop star shared on Twitter today (Jan. 8). “I’m deeply offended and will not be working with H&M anymore…”

The ad, which the Weeknd shared with his tweet, has generated a deluge of outraged responses, with many calling the company’s apology for the ad as not enough.

The Weeknd, however, is the highest profile celebrity to come out in opposition to the H&M campaign so far.

The singer worked with the company on multiple projects, both as a model and collaborating on signature clothing items.

See the tweet below.