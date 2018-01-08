Can anyone really think of a place that’s colder than Saginaw County, Michigan? Well, two Animal Control Officers from Saginaw are putting their money where their mouth is and spending an entire night outside in the freezing cold to help raise awareness for pets left outdoors! These officcers wont just be outside though… They’ll be sleeping in dog houses! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

