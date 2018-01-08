Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / PA Images / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

For the love of Kelly Clarkson!

While she didn’t appear in the movie, Kelly Clarkson will forever be connected to 2005 movie, The 40-Year-Old Virgin. It’s thank to one of the movie’s most famous scenes, which finds star Steve Carell suffering through a blindingly painful chest-waxing session.

Among a slew of colorful expletives Carell’s character spews during the scene, one of the most memorable is when the actor blurts out Clarkson’s name after having another chunk of hair ripped from his chest.

Almost 13 years later, and Clarkson and Carell have finally met to laugh about the legendary film scene. The two came together at last night’s (Dec. 7) Golden Globes, and both shared their meeting on social media.

“Finally,” Carell said on Twitter alongside a photo of the two posing together.

“One of my favorite moments of my life! I love you and your lovely wife!,” Clarkson shared on Twitter with Carell’s post, adding the hashtag # ahhhhhhhstevecarell.

See the tweets below.

In a 2017 interview with Today, Clarkson called the movie scene as “pretty hilarious,” and was bummed that she had yet to meet Carell.

“I have yet to meet Steve Carell, and I want to be like, ‘So, was it a compliment? I don’t know, you’re in pain, and you think of Kelly Clarkson,'” she said.

Here’s hoping she finally got her answer.