Barry White was a gang member as a teenager, but after he went to jail and heard an Elvis song on the radio, he decided to try to get into music.
80% of the pretzels in the U.S. are made in Pennsylvania.
Pop-Tarts’ sales went up every year from 1982 to 2014. And it’s possible they’re still going up, that’s just the last time Kellogg’s announced any Pop-Tarts stats.
It would take five minutes to knock someone out by holding a rag soaked with chloroform under their nose . . . not two seconds like it does in movies.
If the Statue of Liberty was melted down and the copper was sold for scrap, it would only be worth about $203,000.
