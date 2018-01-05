Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Oksana Zaharov is a 46-year-old mother who was making a quick pit stop at a New jersey gas station when the clerk gave her the wrong scratch-off ticket. She asked a clerk at a Manhattan store for a $1 scratch-off ticket but instead the worker gave her a $10 Set For Life ticket. Zaharov was going to ask for the correct ticket but she decided to keep it anyway because she didn’t want the worker to go through the trouble of re-ringing her at the register. The ticket was used as a bookmark for a few weeks before Zaharov finally decided to scratch it… That’s when she won over $5,000,000! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

