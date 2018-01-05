P1 Kayla called the show this morning asking Chet, Spence & Kayla for some relationship advice… She was recently shopping at Downtown Summerlin when she ran into her step-brother. Kayla hadn’t seen him in over 2 years and apparently he’s gotten pretty hot! The last time she saw her step-brother, he was “nerdy” and had “noodle arms,” but now he’s a stud!
What should Kayla do? Should she really try and pursue a relationship with her step-brother? Find out what Chet, Spence & Kayla thought!
