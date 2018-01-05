Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:98.5 KLUC, Big Game Bash, biggiest viewing party in Vegas, Downtown las vegas events center, DTLV, football, Super Sunday, Viewing Party

This weekend, 98.5 KLUC is giving away a table for eight plus up to $400 in food and beverages at the biggest watch party of the year. Just listen this weekend to 98.5 KLUC to qualify to win the table and vouchers for the Big Game Bash at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center! The Big Game Bash is 98.5 KLUC’s annual watch party — and one of the largest outdoor big game viewing party in Las Vegas. So listen this weekend to KLUC and join us to watch the Big Game on Feb. 4th.

Wanna be the first to know about KLUC events, contests, and ticket giveaways? Sign-up for our weekly newsletter!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live