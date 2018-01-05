Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:98.5 KLUC, Big Game Bash, Filthy, Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is taking over 98.5 KLUC all weekend long…and you can win an awesome JT-Super Bowl experience to boot!

Listen Friday through Sunday (Fri. 5-10 p.m., Sat. noon-5 p.m., Sun. 3-8 p.m.) as Justin becomes a KLUC jock, playing his favorite songs, answering questions — and you might even hear his new track “Filthy” once or twice as well!

And just to sweeten this already awesome weekend, listen for your chance to qualify to win a reserved table for you and seven of your nearest and dearest to the 98.5 KLUC/Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Big Game Bash on Feb. 4. Watch the Big Game, check out JT at halftime and enjoy the largest outdoor viewing party in town…with $400 worth of food and drinks!

