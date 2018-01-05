Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

There is a lot going on in JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s new “Family Feud” music video.

Related: JAY-Z Shares ‘4:44’ Videos on YouTube

The flashy short film was directed by Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay, and features a star-studded cast including Jessica Chastain, Michael B. Jordan, Thandie Newton, America Ferrera, Brie Larson, Rashida Jones, Mindy Kaling and Rosario Dawson.

The clip weaves an elaborate tale that spans thousands of years, culminating in 2018 with an image of JAY-Z leading daughter Blue Ivy into a church.

The rest of the clip finds JAY-Z rapping the track from a confessional booth, with Beyoncé singing from the pulpit.

The video has been shared on YouTube after being a Tidal exclusive. The wild clip contains explicit lyrics, watch it now at Radio.com.