By Davey The ShowKiller
Heidi and Ed Savitt are both 26 and got married this past summer.  They had no clue until after about four years of dating that they both met on vacation for two weeks, when they were both six years old.  Heidi’s mom started talking at a dinner how Heidi had a holiday boyfriend also named “Ed” when she was six.  Then the mom found some pictures of that vacation and it turns out it was the same Ed!  They didn’t even grow up in the same area but the both of them met in 2011 at Newcastle University and they knew when they first met they had a connection right away.  It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

 

