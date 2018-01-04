Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Davey The ShowKiller
Here are some random facts for you…

12 people have won an EGOT . . . Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. They include Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, and Whoopi Goldberg.

The name of the easternmost point of all the U.S. territories is Point Udall in the U.S. Virgin Islands. And the name of the westernmost point of all the U.S. territories is . . . Point Udall in Guam.

“Orthorexia” is an eating disorder where people only want to eat organic or “pure” foods.

One out of nine siblings have the same first initial.  Siblings are about 50% more likely to have the same first initial than two random people.

Chocolate milk was invented in Jamaica in the 1400s.  An Irish botanist visiting Jamaica in the 1700s took the idea back to Europe and started selling it.

