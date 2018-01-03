Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane are two childhood best friends who grew up together on the sunny shores of Hawaii! They were only born about 15 months apart and they had first met in the first grade. Macfarland never knew his father, so he turned to family history and DNA-matching websites to try to learn more about his ancestry… Little did he know that his best friend for 60 years is actually his brother! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am