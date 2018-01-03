Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
P1 Jordan called the show today looking for some advice! He’s a single dad who’s son is very active in sports and attends all of his games. Jordan has now acquired a small group of friends made up of other parents who have kids that play on the team, including this one mom… She’s married with a son but recently she’s been very flirty around Jordan, constantly sending him noticeable signals! Last Weekend, she even sent him a New Years picture of her in lingerie!

What does Jordan do? Does he confront the wife or tell the husband? Maybe he shouldn’t say anything… Find out what Chet Spence & Kayla thought!

 

