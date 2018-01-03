Here are some random facts for you…

Ben Franklin once published a book called “The Drinker’s Dictionary” with 200 different terms to describe being drunk. They included things ranging from “He’s seen the devil” to “juicy.”

Boardwalks didn’t get their name because they’re wooden boards you walk on. They’re named after the guy who came up with the idea to set up the first one in Atlantic City, New Jersey in the 1870s: Alexander Boardman.

Mosquitoes like biting people with type O blood more than any other blood type. Other things that attract them are sweat . . . having alcohol in your bloodstream . . . being pregnant . . . and wearing black, dark blue, or red.

Pumbaa from“The Lion King” was the first character to break wind in a Disney movie.

People in the Midwest are far more likely to say “um” than “uh” . . . people on the East Coast and in the South are far more likely to say “uh” than “um” . . . and people on the West Coast are split evenly between “um” and “uh.”