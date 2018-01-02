Justin Sellers/The Clarion-Ledger via USA TODAY NETWORKOct 8, 2017; Biloxi, MS, USA; A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over a beached sail boat near Margaritaville and the Golden Nugget in Biloxi after Hurricane Nate made landfall on the Gulf Coast. Mandatory Credit: Justin Sellers/The Clarion-Ledger via USA TODAY NETWORK

Zbigniew Reket is a 59 year old sailor who was lost at sea for 7 months until he was pulled from waters close to the Island of Reunion by the French Coastguard. Reket was originally sailing to Durban, South Africa when his recycled cruise-ship lifeboat broke down as he drifted to Indonesia… He only had a months worth of food to keep him alive but he wasn’t alone… he brought his cat! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

