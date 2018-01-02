Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Zbigniew Reket is a 59 year old sailor who was lost at sea for 7 months until he was pulled from waters close to the Island of Reunion by the French Coastguard. Reket was originally sailing to Durban, South Africa when his recycled cruise-ship lifeboat broke down as he drifted to Indonesia… He only had a months worth of food to keep him alive but he wasn’t alone… he brought his cat! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

