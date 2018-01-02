dreamstime

Here are some random facts for you…

December 31st, 2017 was the only day in history where every adult was born in the 1900s and every minor was born in the 2000s.

“Sing”is the highest grossing movie that never hit number one. It made $270.3 million at the box office but peaked at number two.

Over half of the edits on Wikipedia are made by 0.7% of its users . . . around 500 hardcore Wikipedia users who basically spend all of their free time editing it.

When margarine was first created, it was illegal to make it the same color as butter, so manufacturers dyed it yellow. But eventually margarine became more POPULAR than butter . . . so butter manufacturers started dying their butter yellow.

Even viruses can catch viruses. The first virus that infects other viruses was found in 2008.