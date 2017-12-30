It has been no secret that Spence is no fan of the 45th president of the United States. Like “Trumpa Lumpa” above, he has found his way to poke fun at Donald J. Trump. Here are a few of the best ones:





Using“Slow Hands,” here’s “Small Hands.”Spence talked with former FBI DirectorWhat was “covfefe”? We now know.Trump Rhymes: HealthcareTrump Rhymes: ImmigrationTrump Rhymes: Women