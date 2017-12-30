Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Spence
It has been no secret that Spence is no fan of the 45th president of the United States. Like “Trumpa Lumpa” above, he has found his way to poke fun at Donald J. Trump. Here are a few of the best ones:
 


 
Using Niall Horan’s “Slow Hands,” here’s “Small Hands.”
 

 
Spence talked with former FBI Director James Comey.
 

 
What was “covfefe”? We now know.
 

 
Trump Rhymes: Healthcare
 

 
Trump Rhymes: Immigration
 

 
Trump Rhymes: Women
 

