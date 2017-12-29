By far, the biggest one of Spence’s Songs of the Week. “Nevada,” a parody of Camila Cabello’s “Havana” has popped more than a quarter of a million views on Facebook. Right now in Elko, they screamin’, “Hell no!” Yeah, and we know how to pronounce Ely properly, it’s funnier with it mispronounced. It’s the #1 Song of the Week for 2017.
#2 “I’m Glad You’re Here” – A tribute to those heroes in uniform, or not, and the people we say everyday in hopes of seeing them tomorrow.
#3 “Monsoon Season” – Lady Gaga’s “A Million Reasons” gets the “turn around, don’t drown” treatment.
#4 “Dos Burritos” – The parody of all parodies of Luis Fonzi’s “Despacito.”
#5 “I’ve Been Felt Up By The TSA” – Inspired by real life events, Chet, most certainly was, “felt up.”
#6 “Firework Firejerk 2017” – The annual singing of this 4th of July classic.
#7 “Fun Dip” – Honestly, listen to “Thunder.” It sounds like they’re singing “Fun Dip.”
#8 “The Weed National Anthem” – Weed’s legal in Vegas and dammit we need a song to celebrate.
#9 “I Weigh a Ton” – The Biebs hit “I’m the One” gets super sized.
#10 “Chicken” – “Mi Gente” sounds better with a chicken. It just does.
Comments
SpenceIt was more than few years ago I was scratching out a living pushing a mop at MIT. You know, running around with my buddies, chasing skirts, drinking...More from Spence