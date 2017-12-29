By far, the biggest one of Spence’s Songs of the Week. “Nevada,” a parody of Camila Cabello’s “Havana” has popped more than a quarter of a million views on Facebook. Right now in Elko, they screamin’, “Hell no!” Yeah, and we know how to pronounce Ely properly, it’s funnier with it mispronounced. It’s the #1 Song of the Week for 2017.



#2 “I’m Glad You’re Here” – A tribute to those heroes in uniform, or not, and the people we say everyday in hopes of seeing them tomorrow.





– Lady Gaga’s “A Million Reasons” gets the “turn around, don’t drown” treatment.– The parody of all parodies of Luis Fonzi’s “Despacito.”– Inspired by real life events, Chet, most certainly was, “felt up.”– The annual singing of this 4th of July classic.– Honestly, listen to “Thunder.” It sounds like they’re singing “Fun Dip.”– Weed’s legal in Vegas and dammit we need a song to celebrate.– The Biebs hit “I’m the One” gets super sized.– “Mi Gente” sounds better with a chicken. It just does.