By Scott T. Sterling

When it comes to being a mom, P!nk is the first to tell you that it’s not easy.

The pop star has never been shy about revealing the highs and lows of family life in her music and through interviews. Now, she’s opened up on social media about an emotional meeting of the moms at her local grocery store.

“A really sweet Mama came up 2me tonight at the grocery store and told me some nice words about how she gets strength from my parenting cause I’m not afraid to f— up in public,” P!nk shared on Twitter. “We cried together. It’s so hard. Y’all. I wish us mamas could give ourselves and each other a break.”

An army of moms have responded to the singer’s display of support in an ongoing thread of comments, sharing their own stories and thanking P!nk for her story.

“You are an inspiration for me. I’m a single mom and sometimes I feel like I can’t go on,” replied Julika Blume. But then I hear your music…and that makes me strong. ”

