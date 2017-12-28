Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Spence
Filed Under:Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay, metro, shooting, Las Vegas Strip, VegasStrong

Inspired by the events of 1 October, Spence paid tribute to those heroes in uniform, or not, and the people we say everyday in hopes of seeing them tomorrow. This is “I’m Glad You’re Here,” the second most viewed Song of the Week of 2017.
 


 
Tomorrow we present the most viewed Song of the Week of 2017 and what should be the Silver State’s new official song.
 

