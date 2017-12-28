Inspired by the events of 1 October, Spence paid tribute to those heroes in uniform, or not, and the people we say everyday in hopes of seeing them tomorrow. This is “I’m Glad You’re Here,” the second most viewed Song of the Week of 2017.
Tomorrow we present the most viewed Song of the Week of 2017 and what should be the Silver State’s new official song.
Comments
SpenceIt was more than few years ago I was scratching out a living pushing a mop at MIT. You know, running around with my buddies, chasing skirts, drinking...More from Spence