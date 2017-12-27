Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Vibes come from vibrations and that is exactly what Zelly is bringing us on her project, “Vibrations.” The project comes in at six songs with a consistent vibe throughout most of the project. Towards the beginning of the project I almost get a dancehall feel.

“Frequency” kicks things off and I love how she mixes a slower pace flow w/ faster pace beat. It meshes very well. The song really makes you wanna move.

Next up is “No Good.” There is a similar vibe on this one from the intro track. I like this one a lot as well.

Zelly then slows it down with “On Me.” This one is way more r&b and also a personal favorite. Definitely something you wanna smoke too.

She slightly picks the pace back up with “Poison.” I could definitely hear the likes of Travis Scott and/or SZA on this record.

I love the production on “Fuck Love.” She then switched the ‘vibe’ up completely on the last track – “Lessons.” She took it to an almost 80’s vibe. Not mad at all; it just through me off from the feels throughout the rest of the project.

Overall I am definitely a fan and love the way she puts a record together. If you aren’t already hip; do yourself a favor and get hip!

