That dude Welbe came with some HEAT. The self titled project, “Welbe: Seven O Two” is packed with just enough songs to get you in the right vibe. Get hip & show the man some love!

Home Means Nevada – Love how he starts this one off w/ the sample then immediately jumps into something aggressive with high intensity. This record is Welbe to the fullest. Can’t really describe it but if you listen than you know!

She Don’t Say A Word – Love that he keeps the vibe the same from the first record to this one. Very consistent pace and same grimy vibe. This is definitely one for the strip clubs.

Hope You Pray – Man I love Welbe verse on this one. In my opinion he really showcased the fact that he can really spit on this record.

Out My Way – Brings that real calm, cool and collected vibe on this joint. This is for sure one of them jawns to burn something to.

Run Up The Money – If you’re really about the skrilla and on ya job then there is no way you cannot relate to this record. Really dig the hook on this one. Really like how Welbe showcases his ability to completely carry a record by himself throughout this project.

Wickie Wicked – “When you original you move a little different.” FACTS. The beat on this one is super cold.

After Midnight – This is probably my favorite joint on the entire project. Love the concept and entire vibe of the song. Not to mention P Majesty was the perfect fitting feature to pick up on this one.

Money First – All she know is work!!! Put the money first!! This is another one for the pole shakers and I’m not mad at all. Great way to conclude the project.

This is a very well polished project. Very well put together. Love that he kept the vibe very similar from song to song. My dude Welbe for sure did his thing on this one. If you haven’t checked it out go ahead and support the city by pressing play!

