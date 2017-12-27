My dawg is back!!! Hollywood Sav just dropped “Stamp Me Vol. 2” and of course he’s going bananas on it. He kicks things off with “Beach Body” which comes across as very motivational. Sav speaks on eating good, being in the gym and getting healthy. Great way to start things off.

Next he picks the pace up w/ one of the lead singles off of the project, “Lately.” This is for sure a personal favorite and it almost gives you a Detroit vibe solely based on the beat. There is a certain bounce to it that makes it feel that way. Nonetheless it is a certified BANGER. Sav actually shot the visual for this record out in Vegas on Fremont Street w/ that dude Richie Griffin behind the lens. Check it out!

The third record on Stamp Me 2 is one of them jawns that you just feel even if you don’t mean to. I love everything about “Right Now.” From the production to Dsean Approved on the hook to the verses from Sav. Very well put together song.

Next up is one of the other singles from the project, “Stuck In My Ways.” This one is for those people that don’t let anything or anyone change them from who they are. With that being said it isn’t good to stay the same if it isn’t benefitting you lol. That aside, the record is for sure a BANGER. The visual for this one is also out – shoutout to Wes Wood of Perspective Films for the dope looks on this one.

Damn damn damn this dude Sav keeps going. I’ve had the privilege of already hearing all of this music but listening again while writing this review is refreshing for sure. “Geeks” is another BANGER lmao. Man, just go press play on that one please.

The sixth song in rotation is “EAT” featuring the one and only Francis Fall so you already know this record filled with BARS!! I’ma start talking about these joints, you just gotta listen man. You missing out if you don’t. I’m biased for sure but I also know my shit – trust that!

The next record in the lineup is “Trophy” which became a hit on its own upon release a couple months back. Everyone loves this joint and you will to!

Besides the fact that “Flex” GOES it’s also super dope to me because Vegas artist/producer Elmer Abapo produced it and I had the privilege of being a part of their connection.

Hollywood Sav then proceeds to slow the vibe down w/ “Sauce.” There is most definitely a more serious feel to this one, but nonetheless still a dope ass record.

Sav concludes the project w/ “GANG” featuring none other than J. Smith. I believe this record was recorded not to long ago but I’m glad they got it in because it is most definitely deserving of being on the project and holds its weight no question.

All around, the project is very clean and very well put together. Give it a go and your ears will be pleased!