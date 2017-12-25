Spence/98.5 KLUC
After driving 17 hours to Dallas, all Chet wanted to do is get back home to Vegas. The only problem? The TSA. Not a problem really. They’re just doing their jobs. But, Chet got a little extra something-something. The fifth most watched Spence’s Song of the Week captures the pat down…er…rub down. It’s “I’ve Been Felt Up By the TSA.”
Tomorrow, the best parody of “Despacito” you will hear this year.
