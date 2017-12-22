Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Spence
Filed Under:4th of July, 98.5 KLUC, Fireworks, Independence Day, Las Vegas, parodies, parody

It has become a 4th of July, Las Vegas tradition, the annual singing of the Independence Day anthem, “Firework Firejerk,” the 6th most popular Spence’s Song of the Week from June 30th.
 


 
We’ll resume the countdown of the most viewed of Spence’s Song of the Week on Christmas morning with a song inspired by Chet’s run-in with security at DFW airport.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime
Get Started Now

Listen Live