It has become a 4th of July, Las Vegas tradition, the annual singing of the Independence Day anthem, “Firework Firejerk,” the 6th most popular Spence’s Song of the Week from June 30th.
We’ll resume the countdown of the most viewed of Spence’s Song of the Week on Christmas morning with a song inspired by Chet’s run-in with security at DFW airport.
Comments
SpenceIt was more than few years ago I was scratching out a living pushing a mop at MIT. You know, running around with my buddies, chasing skirts, drinking...More from Spence