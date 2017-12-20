Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Spence
Filed Under:420, marijuana, national anthem, parodies, parody, Song of the Week, The Star Spangled Banner, weed
Spence/98.5 KLUC

It was our first 4/20 in Las Vegas where weed was legal. Spence felt it necessary to honor this special day in history with song. Enjoy this week’s Song of the Week, “The Weed National Anthem.” It was the 8th most viewed for the year.
 


 
Do you think Imagine Dragons’ “Thunder” sounds like they’re singing “Fun Dip”? Spence does. See the #7 most popular Song of the Week tomorrow at 7am.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live