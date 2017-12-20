Photo: Courtesy 300 Entertainemnt

By Jon Wiederhorn

Migos has released the new song “Stir Fry,” produced by Pharrell. The cut will likely appear on the group’s upcoming album Culture II, which is supposedly due for release early next month, according to The New York Times. The record will be the follow-up to Culture, which came out in January 2017.

“Stir Fry” is an upbeat track that features a shuffling beat, whistling samples, and spare, textural and melodic keyboards. While most of the song is rapped, a few short sections are sung. The lyrical wordplay in the tune touches on cash, fashion, girls, static, dancing and dead guys.

“Money’s changing colors like tie-dye/ I’m just trying to get it, I ain’t tryin’ to die/ She got a bigger onion bowl that make the world cry,” the group raps.

The chorus for the song is simple, repetitious and catchy: “In the kitchen, wrist twist it like a stir fry (whip it).”

We predict that fans all over the world will be chanting along in clubs by early next year — if not sooner.

Check out the latest from Migos, which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.