By Spence
Filed Under:J Balvin, Las Vegas, Mi Gente, parodies, parody, Song of the Week, Willy William

Each Friday at 8:05, Spence delivers a fresh plate of mediocre musical fare known as “Spence’s Song of the Week.”
We’re counting down the most popular of Spence’s songs from 10 to 1 for 2017.

Sometimes it’s a parody. Sometimes it’s an original song and sometimes it’s a combination of both. The 10th most viewed track uses the J Balvin & Willy William’s “Mi Gente.” Spence felt the song would be better if the repetitious horn in the song was replaced by a chicken. Yeah, so, that’s pretty much it. Here’s “Chicken.”
 
Tomorrow, Spence supersizes Justin Bieber’s “I’m the One.”

