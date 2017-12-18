Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Justin Timberlake is busy trademarking new terms, leading some to believe that he’s securing the title of his upcoming album.

According to TMZ, Timberlake has locked down the trademark for the phrase “Man of the Woods,” which according to documents, can be used for “CDs, DVDs, downloadable music, clothes, concert posters, programs … and live performances and tours.”

Timberlake also secured a trademark for “Fresh Leaves,” which per those same docs can be utilized for “hats, robes, shorts, jerseys, long-sleeved t-shirts, and more.”

While there is no evidence that these new trademarks are to secure the titles of Timberlake’s new album and/or single, the earthy, naturist tone of the terms could indicate the singer is making a pivot to a more rustic sound. Since producers Pharrell Williams and Timbaland are working on the highly anticipated new project, a country album seems unlikely. However, pop stars move in mysterious ways.