By Scott Sterling

As far as Ice Cube is concerned, there is no debate: Kobe Bryant is a better basketball player than LeBron James.

In a new interview, the legendary L.A. rapper breaks down exactly why “The Mamba” shines brighter than “The King.”

“Just because of his tenacity — nobody has the killer instinct like Kobe,” Cube said. “I don’t think we’ve seen that since Michael Jordan. He’s a true assassin on the court.”

When asked about his favorite Kobe moment, Ice Cube didn’t hesitate: “Beating Bosto, Game 7, in the Staples Center. What more could you want? His last championship, his fifth one, and against the hated Boston Celtics,” he said of the 2010 NBA Finals.

The rapper will surely be in downtown Los Angeles at the Staples Center tonight (Dec. 18) for the big Kobe Bryant jersey retirement celebration, featuring a special “KobeLand” theme park that’s free to the public.