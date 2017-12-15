Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:AMC Town Square, Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld, Movie Premier, Pitch Perfect 3, Rebel Wilson

The Pitch is back — and 98.5 KLUC has your perfect chance to win. Listen to 98.5 KLUC all weekend long to win a pair of passes to an advance screening of “Pitch Perfect 3” on Tues., Dec. 19 at AMC Town Square. The Bellas return in “Pitch Perfect 3,” the next chapter in the beloved series that has taken in more than $400 million at the global box office. “Pitch Perfect 3” stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld and Brittany Snow. Be sure to listen all weekend long to win.

Wanna be the first to know about KLUC events, contests, and ticket giveaways? Sign-up for our weekly newsletter!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live