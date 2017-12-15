Photo: Frank Micelotta / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

Calvin Harris has remixed the SZA track “The Weekend.” The song originally appeared on her 2017 album Ctrl, and it already had a great vibe. But Harris sprinkles some EDM fairy dust over the tune and pumps it up with a new funk groove.

Related: Sza Performs Supermodel on ‘The Tonight Show’

SZA has been riding high lately, with five GRAMMY nominations, an appearance on Saturday Night Live and other accolades. Earlier this week, she debuted as a model for Rihanna’s Fentybeauty cosmetics.

Check out the latest facelift for Sza’s “The Weekend,” courtesy of Calvin Harris below.