Just like any great story, the end of the 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive 2017 came down to one final push to reach a difficult goal. And like all great holiday stories, Chet and company succeeded in grand fashion with some last-second heroics from valued friends and partners to make for a magical finish.

After 12 days of Toy Drivin’, the numbers were staggering: 32 semis filled with donations…8,109 bikes contributed…and $455,550 in cash and gift cards given to the children of southern Nevada.

It was a heartwarming and record-breaking end to another stellar Toy Drive…and we can’t thank all of you enough! Check out some of the video highlights from our final day of Toy Drive 2017.

And get ready…because we’re going to have to top this again NEXT year at the 20th annual Toy Drive!

