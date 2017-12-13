Photo: J. Downing / Mario Santoro / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

NBA star Lonzo Ball started a social media firestorm last night (Dec. 12) by wearing a shirt featuring his own face superimposed over the album cover to 1996 Nas album, It Was Written.

Related: Lonzo Ball Drops First Official Rap Track ‘Melo Ball 1’

Ball sported the controversial shirt walking into New York’s Madison Square Garden before his Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the New York Knicks. With the game being broadcast on ESPN, eagle-eyed viewers immediately caught the reference and hit social media to talk about it.

When the game ended with the Knicks defeating the Lakers in overtime, Nas hit social media with a message of his own: a simple congratulations to his hometown team.

Ball has previously drawn the ire of Nas fans when he called the legendary rapper “outdated” on an episode of the Ball family reality show, Ball in the Family.

See the shirt and Nas’ response below.

Wow. Look at the hoodie Lonzo wore to MSG tonight. Disrespecting the GOAT once again?!?? Go get ‘em, Frank https://t.co/FL4Ztdvhty —

Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) December 12, 2017