By Scott T. Sterling

Ellie Goulding has a cameo role in the new Star Wars movie—unless her scene was left on the cutting room floor.

Goulding made the revelation on Twitter today, clearly having not yet seen the final version of  The Last Jedi, the latest film in the Star Wars franchise.

“Has anybody seen Star Wars yet and seen someone who resembles me in it?,” Goulding asked on Twitter with a wink emoji. “Awkward if I got cut. Haha,” she added.

“Either way it was a really awesome experience,” the singer shared in a second tweet. “Great to be in the rebel army for a day.”

See the tweets below.

