98.5 KLUC

Entercom Las Vegas’ Director of Integrated Marketing, Holmes Pooser took to the skies with his drone to give you a different perspective of the 19th Annual Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive.

Over the 12 days of Toy Drive, in the parking lot of NV Energy on W. Sahara, we collected 8,109 bikes, $455,550 in cash and gift cards and filled 32 Coca Cola trucks.



