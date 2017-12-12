Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Spence
Filed Under:bikes, Chet Buchanan, NV Energy, Toy Drive, Toys
98.5 KLUC

Entercom Las Vegas’ Director of Integrated Marketing, Holmes Pooser took to the skies with his drone to give you a different perspective of the 19th Annual Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive.

Over the 12 days of Toy Drive, in the parking lot of NV Energy on W. Sahara, we collected 8,109 bikes, $455,550 in cash and gift cards and filled 32 Coca Cola trucks.
 


 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live