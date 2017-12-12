Photo: Terence Patrick / CBS

By Hayden Wright

James Corden has spent the year cruising around New York, Los Angeles and other celebrity Meccas to film installments of Carpool Karaoke. Along the way, he convinced his guests to sing some bars from “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” which now appear in an epic holiday supercut.

Related: Harry Styles Joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke

Katy Perry, Usher, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, the Foo Fighters and more pop up in the Carpool Karaoke holiday special — brimming with Christmas cheer.

At the end of the set, Harry Styles plants a big wet kiss on James Corden to which he replies: “Wow! I did not expect that for Christmas!”

The video also includes Sam Smith, P!nk and Kelly Clarkson. Watch the festive new Carpool Karaoke here: