By Scott T. Sterling
G-Eazy is ready to rap and roll across North America
The rapper has revealed The Beautiful & Damned Tour, which launches Feb. 15 in Houston, TX. G-Eazy’s opening acts on the tour will be emerging artists Trippie Redd, Phora, and Anthony Russo.
The tour will be in support of the rapper’s new double-album, The Beautiful & Damned, due to arrive this Friday (Dec. 15).
Tickets go on sale to the general public on the same date (Dec. 15th) here.
Check out G-Eazy’s full itinerary below.
2/15 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
2/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
2/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
2/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
2/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
2/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
2/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater
2/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
3/1 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater
3/3 – Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center
3/6 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
3/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium
3/9 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
3/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
3/14 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
3/16 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center
3/17 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
3/18 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
3/20 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
