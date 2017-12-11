What an amazing Friday at the NV Energy parking lot on W. Sahara just west of Jones. Witness amazing donations from our title Sponsor The Venetian powered by Sands Cares, Nevada State Bank and One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating. Two huge trucks filled with bikes from Claggett & Skyes and the Toy Drive Trifecta, bikes, toys and a big check from Golden Entertainment. Plus, Hey Reb! with Runnin’ Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies and UNLV Athletics along with a huge cash donation from “Mindfreak Live” star Criss Angel.