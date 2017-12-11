Courtesy Superheroes 4 Sully

As any veteran of the 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive can tell you, the final weekend of each year’s event is always crazy busy. And this year was no exception…on Saturday, a steady stream of generous donations helped us close Truck #22…and that was BEFORE Superheroes 4 Sully showed up, accompanied by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department SWAT team vehicle!

An organization formed in honor of 9-year-old Sullivan “Sully” Mainor, his parents Brad and Kristin Mainor took their superhero-obsessed son’s passion to heart after his passing in 2013. And for the past several years, they’ve been regular Toy Drive contributors. This year, Superheroes 4 Sully donated 345 bikes and other items to the effort! Check out the video to see their contribution.

By late Saturday evening, we were already looking at 4,300 bikes and over $261,000 in gift card donations. We can’t wait to see how this all ends on Monday!

