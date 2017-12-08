Listen to KLUC this week for your chance to win tickets to the Kesha & Macklemore concert on June 9, 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. Kesha & Macklemore recently collaborated on “Good Old Days” from the album “Gemini.” The “Good Old Days” track finds Macklemore and Kesha getting nostalgic as they reflect on the days they wish they appreciated a bit more. Be there to see them live by listening to KLUC all week long.

Wanna be the first to know about KLUC events, contests, and ticket giveaways? Sign-up for our weekly newsletter!